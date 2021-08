Also available on the nbc app

Every sperm must go when the owners of the Herman & Sons Sperm Bank, George Herman (Seth Rogen) and Eugene Sons (Kenan Thompson), announce their going-out-of-business sale in order to make room for their new yogurt shop. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson

