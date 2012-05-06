Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Herb Welch: Occupy Movement

CLIP05/05/12
Veteran reporter Herb Welch heads to the Occupy movement to talk to activists and has a hard time relating to his interviewees.

Tags: Saturday Night Live, comedy, sketch, Herb Welch, Bill Hader, eli manning, jason sudeikis, occupy wall street, fred armisen, eli manning occupy wall street, nasim pedrad, herb welch occupy wall street, kenan thompson, Andy Samberg, eli manning protestor, Vanessa Bayer
S37 E204 minHighlightComedyLate Night
