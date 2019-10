Also available on the NBC app

When Danny (Kyle Mooney) wishes for his toys to come to life, He-Man (Chris Pratt) and Lion-O (Taran Killam) appear. They want pants, cake and to pat their genitals, preferably with Danny's sister or She-Ra (Ariana Grande). [Season 40, 2014]

Appearing: Taran Killam Kyle Mooney Aidy Bryant Chris Pratt Cecily Strong Ariana Grande