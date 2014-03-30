Healthcare.gov Meeting Cold Open

Tags: saturday night live, louis c.k., SNL, episode 1657, Healthcare.gov, Obamacare, Barack Obama, Noel Wells, Taran Killam, Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, Social Media, Kate McKinnon, Justin Bieber, Brooks Wheelan
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.