After playing convicted murderers Jack Kevorkian and Phil Spector, Al Pacino tackles the roles of accused murderers such as Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, Amanda Knox, and both Menendez Brothers in a new series of HBO biopics. [Season 38, 2013]

