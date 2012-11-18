Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Hawkeye Disappoints the Avengers

CLIP11/17/12
Also available on the nbc app

When The Avengers face an alien invasion, Hawkeye runs into an equipment problem which slows everyone down.

Appearing:Bobby MoynihanJay PharoahKate McKinnonTaran KillamVanessa Bayer
Tags: jeremy renner, Saturday Night Live, SNL, Jay Pharoah, Vanessa Bayer, the avengers, jeremy renner archer, jeremy renner avengers, avengers archer, Bill Hader, Taran Killam, captain america, kate mckinnon, bobby moynihan hulk, bobby moynihan, taran killam c
S38 E84 minHighlightComedyLate Night
2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 47
  • Season 46
  • Season 45
  • Season 44
  • Season 43
  • Season 42
  • Season 41
  • Season 40
  • Season 39
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • Season 32
  • Season 31
  • Season 30
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.