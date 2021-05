Also available on the nbc app

On "Haters," host Sunny Taylor Tompkins (Cecily Strong) helps guests learn to stand up to those who hate on them. Melanie Fust (Bobby Moynihan) is afraid that her daughter Crystal Fust (Bruno Mars) is stealing all her men. [Season 38, 2012]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Kate McKinnon Bobby Moynihan Cecily Strong Jay Pharoah Tim Robinson

S38 E5 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

