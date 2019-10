Also available on the NBC app

In this episode of "Pumping Up," Hans and Franz (Carvey, Nealon) show pathetic girly men how to skip the workout and go "right to the pumpatude" with liposuction. With special guest Roseanne Barr (Jackson) as their first client. [Season 15, 1989]

Appearing: Phil Hartman Dana Carvey Kevin Nealon Victoria Jackson

S15 E6 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

