Saturday Night Live
Hallway Real Dressing Room

CLIP11/11/89
Backstage, the cast tells Chris Evert how well she is doing, but she enters her dressing room ranting and destroying everything.

Appearing:
S15 E51 minHighlightComedyLate Night
