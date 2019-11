Also available on the NBC app

In this holiday commercial, a mother and father (Nancy Walls, David Koechner) display their Grimaldi Classic Creations nativity scene, featuring a special microchip that replicates the cries of baby Jesus continuously day and night. [Season 21, 1995]

Appearing: Nancy Walls David Koechner Wil Ferrell

S21 E7 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

