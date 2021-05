Also available on the nbc app

At a funeral, a conspicuously familiar-looking "uncle" (Ben Affleck) is the only one to defend the departed, the much-despised Greg. The funeral turns into a gang-up session on Greg when his "uncle" reveals a surprise. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Nasim Pedrad Cecily Strong Kate McKinnon Taran Killam Tim Robinson Jay Pharoah

S38 E21 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

