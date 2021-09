Also available on the nbc app

Grady Wilson (Kenan Thompson) advertises his new Tantric 'n Tasty DVD and demonstrates the different moves he learned from his friend, Leelicious (Jim Carrey), an erotic shaman who learned his sexual techniques while in India. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson

S36 E11 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

