Grady Wilson (Kenan Thompson) promotes his DVD, Burning Up the Bedsheets, to teach married couples his best sexual moves, including techniques like "The Striking 12" and "The Skydiver," with the help of Amber (Megan Fox). [Season 35, 2009]

