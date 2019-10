Also available on the NBC app

Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Sarah Palin (Tina Fey) fields questions about running alongside Sen. John McCain while the real Gov. Palin confronts Lorne Michaels about the impression, but is mistaken for Tina Fey by Alec Baldwin. [Season 34, 2008]

Appearing: Alec Baldwin Lorne Michaels Mark Wahlberg Tina Fey Sarah Palin

S34 E5 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-