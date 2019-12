Also available on the NBC app

In this commercial, Googie Rene (Kenan Thompson) and Chanelda (Tina Fey) promote their Slightly Damaged Prom Wear Barn, a discount store where teens can find horribly stained prom suits and dresses at bargain prices. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Kristen Wiig Andy Samberg Kenan Thompson Maya Rudolph Tina Fey

S36 E20 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

