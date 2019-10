Also available on the NBC app

Janet Jackson reprises her role as Penny from Good Times and joins the Evans family (Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, J.B. Smoove, Finesse Mitchell) in this tribute that combines classic plots from the hit 1970s sitcom. [Season 29, 2004]

Appearing: Chris Parnell Finesse Mitchell J.B. Smoove Janet Jackson Kenan Thompson Maya Rudolph Maya Rudolph Tracy Morgan

S29 E17 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

