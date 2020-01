Also available on the NBC app

In this parody of Glengarry Glen Ross, Winter's Breath (Alec Baldwin) is an elf sent by Santa to motivate elves (Rachel Dratch, Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers) building toys for Christmas, reminding them to Always Be Cobbling. [Season 31, 2005]

Appearing: Alec Baldwin Amy Poehler Seth Meyers

S31 E8 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-