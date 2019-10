Also available on the NBC app

Attorney Glenda Goodwin (Maya Rudolph) promotes her law firm, Goodwin & Goodwin, which will represent anyone who's been injured no matter how unbelievable their story is -- with testimonials from clients (Nia Vardalos, Rachel Dratch). [Season 28, 2002]

Appearing:

S28 E5 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

