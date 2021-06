Also available on the nbc app

A mom (Amy Poehler) and her two daughters (Shia LaBeouf, Kristen Wiig) try on New York funky style clothes in a fitting room, hoping to find just the right New York funky style outfit to bring with them back to Georgia. [Season 33, 2008]

