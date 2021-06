Also available on the nbc app

This promo for the latest season of HBO's Girls features the newest character, Blerta (Tina Fey), who's an impoverished, sickly immigrant from Albania who just cannot sympathize with the girls' issues. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Cecily Strong Kate McKinnon Noël Wells Taran Killam Tina Fey Vanessa Bayer

