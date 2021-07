Also available on the nbc app

Morgan (Aidy Bryant) is nervous because Kyra (Cecily Strong) invited Trevor Masterson (Josh Hutcherson), the cutest boy in school and Morgan's secret crush, to the show. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Cecily Strong

S39 E7 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved