Also available on the nbc app

On this episode of Girlfriends Talk Show, co-hosts Kyra (Cecily Strong) and Morgan (Aidy Bryant) sit down with Lil' Teenie (Miley Cyrus) to chat about what's awesome. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Cecily Strong Miley Cyrus

S39 E2 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved