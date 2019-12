Also available on the NBC app

On this episode of "Girlfriends Talk Show," co-hosts Kyra (Cecily Strong) and Morgan (Aidy Bryant) sit down with new girl Jessy (Jennifer Lawrence), whose black lipstick and cool attitude causes a rift between the two best friends. [Season 38, 2013]

