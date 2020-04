Also available on the NBC app

Kyra (Cecily Strong) finally lets Morgan (Aidy Bryant) pick the guest, but when Donna Ruth Baker (Melissa McCarthy) only wants to talk about hookups and her new boyfriend Pooa Morgan, she realizes she barely knows her anymore. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Cecily Strong

S39 E14 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

