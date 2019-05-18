Girl Watchers A Go Go

Two guys (Tom Hanks, Jon Lovitz) go on a cruise to try to pick up elderly women, and strike out horribly - as they knew they would.
Appearing:Andy MurphyJon LovitzTom Hanks
Tags: Girl Watchers elderly cruise, Insecure guys on cruise, Tom Hanks girl watcher, Tom Hanks creepy guy, Creepy guys on a cruise, "How do you don't", Elderly women cruise, jon lovitz, tom hanks, girl watchers
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.