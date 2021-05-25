Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Girl Watchers A Go Go

CLIP02/17/90
Two guys (Tom Hanks, Jon Lovitz) go on a cruise to try to pick up elderly women, and strike out horribly - as they knew they would.

Appearing:Jon Lovitz
Tags: Girl Watchers elderly cruise, Insecure guys on cruise, Tom Hanks girl watcher, Tom Hanks creepy guy, Creepy guys on a cruise, "How do you don't", Elderly women cruise, jon lovitz, tom hanks, girl watchers
S15 E134 minHighlightComedyLate Night
