Also available on the NBC app

Mr. Dillon (Will Forte) tries to teach class despite disruptions from Gilly (Kristen Wiig), a bubble-haired troublemaker whose pranks include lighting a boy's tie on fire and stabbing another student (Rosario Dawson) with pencils. [Season 34, 2009]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Kenan Thompson Kristen Wiig Will Forte Casey Wilson Rosario Dawson