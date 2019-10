Also available on the NBC app

Mike (Will Ferrell) makes other parents at a Little League game uncomfortable with his morning drinking and the escalating threats of violence toward his son if he won't "get on the bag." With Sarah Michelle Gellar. [Season 24, 1999]

Appearing: Chris Parnell Horatio Sanz Sarah Gellar Tim Meadows Will Ferrell

S24 E19 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-