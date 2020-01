Also available on the NBC app

A secret military time machine brings George Washington (Russell Brand) back from the past to solve political arguments between Nancy Pelosi (Kristen Wiig) and John Boehner (Bill Hader). A stabbing occurs. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Bill Hader Kristen Wiig Jason Sudeikis Russell Brand Taran Killam

S36 E15 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

