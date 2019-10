Also available on the NBC app

While hunting together in the woods, George H. W. Bush (Dana Carvey) tries to give his advice about being President, but George W. Bush (Will Ferrell) can't stop playing with antlers or thinking about the deer that got away. [Season 26, 2000]

Appearing: Dana Carvey Will Ferrell

S26 E3 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

