Game of Thrones: Jon Snow

Melisandre (Kate McKinnon) resurrects Jon Snow (Pete Davidson), but not as quickly as some people (Brie Larson, Cecily Strong) would like.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 41, Episode 1702, Brie Larson, Game of Thrones, Pete Davidson, Jon Snow, Kate McKinnon, Red Woman, Cecily Strong, Taran Killam, Beck Bennett, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.