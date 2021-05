Also available on the nbc app

Steve Doocy (Taran Killam), Gretchen Carlson (Vanessa Bayer) and Brian Kilmeade (Bobby Moynihan) talk with Mayor Michael Bloomberg (Fred Armisen) about gun control, Big Gulps and NBA player Jason Collins announcing he is gay. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Taran Killam Vanessa Bayer Fred Armisen

S38 E19 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved