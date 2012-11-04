Main Content

Saturday Night Live
Fox and Friends: Hurricane Sandy

CLIP11/03/12
The Fox & Friends morning team welcomes Donald Trump who has another offer for President Obama and a FEMA worker who has valuable Hurricane Sandy recovery tips.

Appearing:Paula PellBobby MoynihanTaran KillamVanessa Bayer
Tags: fox and friends, gretchen carlson, steve doocey, Donald Trump, jason sudeikis, Vanessa Bayer, Taran Killam, hurricane sandy, brian kilmeade, bobby moynihan, louis ck, louis c.k., President Obama, abu nazir, jaffar, the riddler, fema
S38 E65 minHighlightComedyLate Night
Episodes

