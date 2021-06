Also available on the nbc app

A local band, led by Jack Daniels-guzzling Wally Hamrlik (Will Forte) and his wife Char (Scarlett Johansson), overstay their welcome while performing "Fly High Duluth," the theme song for morning show "Duluth Live." [Season 31, 2006]

Appearing:

S31 E10 7 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-