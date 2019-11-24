Pocahontas’ (Melissa Villaseñor) boyfriend, John Smith (Beck Bennett), comes over for Thanksgiving dinner with her family (Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen).
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl season 45, snl 45, will ferrell, Beck Bennett, Melissa Villasenor, First Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving, history, Native American, pilgrim, pocahontas, John Smith, wall, immigration, will ferrell, maya rudolph, fred armisen
