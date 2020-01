Also available on the NBC app

Jen (Melissa Villaseñor) learns from the other moms in the neighborhood (Melissa McCarthy, Sasheer Zamata, Cecily Strong, Leslie Jones, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer) that it's time for her to pick an animal.

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Vanessa Bayer

S42 E20 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2016