Firehouse Incident

A fireman gets really worked up at the firehouse fundraiser when one of his fellow firefighters talks to his ex-girlfriend.

Appearing: Adam Levine Bill Hader Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Cecily Strong Kenan Thompson Nasim Pedrad Taran Killam

S38 E12 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

