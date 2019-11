Also available on the NBC app

The flamboyant antics of a gay Pilgrim (Billy Bob Thornton) ruin the first Thanksgiving for the other Pilgrims (Rachel Dratch, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Jeff Richards). [Season 27, 2001]

Appearing: Ana Gasteyer Billy Thornton Chris Kattan Jeff Richards Rachel Dratch Will Ferrell

S27 E6 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

