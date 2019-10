Also available on the NBC app

Louis Gossett Jr. and Eddie Murphy refuse to continue a stereotypical black father/son sketch and confront the writer saying they loved their fathers. In fact, Eddie's father is in the audience and tells him he loves him live on TV. [Season 8, 1982]

Appearing: Eddie Murphy Louis Jr. Eliot Wald

S8 E2 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

