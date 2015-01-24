A group of women (Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon, Sasheer Zamata, Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones) compete for the affections of a hunky farmer (Blake Shelton) on reality dating series Farm Hunk.
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 40, Episode 1674, Blake Shelton, Farm Hunk, The Bachelor
