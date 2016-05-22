Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS 11:30/10:30c

Farewell Mr. Bunting

CLIP05/21/16
Details
Mr. Bunting's (Fred Armisen) students (Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Jay Pharoah, Jon Rudnitsky, Pete Davidson) won't take his firing sitting down. [Season 41, 2016]

Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 41, Episode 1704, Fred Armisen, Farewell Mr. Bunting, Bobby Moynihan, Pete Davidson, Jon Rudnitksy, Kyle Mooney, I Sing My Song For All To Hear, Dead Poet's Society
S41 E213 minHighlightComedyLate Night
2015
