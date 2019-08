Also available on the NBC app

Gene (Colin Quinn), an ex-convict and mall Santa, takes offense when a parent (Nathan Lane) tells him how to do his job, but it's the only job he can get since he just got done doing 12 years in prison for home invasion and murder. [Season 23, 1997]

Appearing: Colin Quinn Jim Breuer Nathan Lane

S23 E8 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

