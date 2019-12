Also available on the NBC app

In this commercial, a man in the process of becoming a woman (Bill Hader) promotes Once Daily Estro-maxx, the one pill every pre-op transsexual needs. Estro-maxx tackles gender reversal by growing breasts and shrinking genitals. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Kristen Wiig Paul Brittain Fred Armisen Kenan Thompson

S36 E13 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

