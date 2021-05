Also available on the nbc app

In this commercial parody, meth addicts (Taran Killam, Brooks Wheelan, Kate McKinnon) promote a new electronic pipe that lets you smoke meth and ride the ice pony anywhere you want. With a special endorsement from Aaron Paul. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Brooks Wheelan Kate McKinnon Taran Killam

S39 E1 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

