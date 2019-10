Also available on the NBC app

Elton John visits Queen Elizabeth II (Fred Armisen) and Prince Philip (Bill Hader) to ask what song they want him to sing at Prince William's (Andy Samberg) wedding. The royals toughen up to tease and intimidate John. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Elton John Fred Armisen Bill Hader Andy Samberg Taran Killam

S36 E18 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

