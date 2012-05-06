Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Eli Manning Monologue

CLIP05/05/12
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, with offensive line in tow, offers up some advice about a place he finally feels home.

Tags: Saturday Night Live, comedy, sketch, eli manning, eli manning monologue, giants offensive line, questions with eli manning, olive garden, Bill Hader, eli manning wife, kenan thompson, Vanessa Bayer, eli manning today show, eli manning fugettaboutit
S37 E204 minHighlightComedyLate Night
