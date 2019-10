Also available on the NBC app

A commercial for the album Dysfunctional Family Christmas, featuring songs like "Let's Pretend We Like Each Other (This Christmas)," "The Almost Perfect Christmas," and more that highlight family tensions during the holiday season. [Season 16, 1990]

Appearing: Jan Hooks Phil Hartman Mike Myers Dana Carvey Julia Sweeney Victoria Jackson

