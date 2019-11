Also available on the NBC app

A commercial parody for Dyke & Fats, an explosive '70s cop show that follows the adventures of Les Dykawitz (Kate McKinnon) and Chubbina Fatzarelli (Aidy Bryant), a crime-fighting duo who go by the nicknames "Dyke" and "Fats." [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Kate McKinnon Aidy Bryant Nasim Pedrad