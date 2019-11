Also available on the NBC app

Charlie Sheen (Bill Hader) talks with celebrity guests John Galliano (Taran Killam), Muammar Gaddafi (Fred Armisen) and Lindsay Lohan (Miley Cyrus) to talk unapologetically about their awesome lives on his talk show, "Duh! Winning!" [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Steve Higgins Fred Armisen Abby Elliott Bill Hader Miley Cyrus Taran Killam