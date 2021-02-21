Pool hall-goers (Regé-Jean Page, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Bowen Yang) bond over the song "drivers license" by Olivia Rodrigo.
